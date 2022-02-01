Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Acquires $351,426.90 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

YOU stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,683. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

