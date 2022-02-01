Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Decreases By 41.0%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:JUGG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,740. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,311,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,855,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,853,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,815,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,853,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.