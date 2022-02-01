iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in January

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,337. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

