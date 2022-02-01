Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 141,788 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 141,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $4,966,833.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

Warby Parker stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. 28,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05. Warby Parker Inc has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

