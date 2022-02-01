Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.
Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 22,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
