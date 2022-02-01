Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 22,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.