NFT Index (NFTI) Price Tops $2,000.88

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2,000.88 or 0.05201620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $252.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00115893 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { "width": 600, "height": 400, "symbol": "NFTIUSD", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "Light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "#f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "referral_id": "2588"} );

