Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $486.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

