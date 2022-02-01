-$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.78) and the highest is ($1.18). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.84) to ($11.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,579. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.