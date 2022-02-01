Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report $243.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.25 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $922.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $943.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 58,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 120,248 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.