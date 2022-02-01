Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 4,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,888. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

