Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 4,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,888. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
