Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 1,226,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,592. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBAXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

