China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ZNH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

