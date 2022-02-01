Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post $677.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $707.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.50 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 42,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,415. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $127,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,556,695 shares of company stock worth $109,875,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 352,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $17,064,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

