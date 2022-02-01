Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.80.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.41. 2,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $20,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $13,831,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 127.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 272.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

