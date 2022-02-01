Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 705.83 ($9.49).

PSON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.93) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.40) to GBX 610 ($8.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Pearson alerts:

LON:PSON traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 617.80 ($8.31). 1,323,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,507. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 606.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.10. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.88).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.