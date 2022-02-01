Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.89 and its 200-day moving average is $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

