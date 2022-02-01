Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. 153,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,293,786. The firm has a market cap of $261.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

