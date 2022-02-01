Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $64.96 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 466,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.27. 67,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951,224. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $386.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.