Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Expands By 40.0%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

