Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 519.7 days.

LWSCF traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 2,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

