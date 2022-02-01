Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.21. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.