BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $773,506.78 and approximately $1,132.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00374845 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 334,342,788 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

