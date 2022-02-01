Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.34 billion and $216.35 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $38,620.29 or 1.00160057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00074399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00029585 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.00512902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 267,760 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

