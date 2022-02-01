Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 116,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.03. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

