Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.0844 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $7,105.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

