Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica aims to boost shareholder value by prioritizing investment in its core operations. Its 5G network provides cutting-edge mobile Internet services, streamlining the entire communications infrastructure of Spain. The company intends to optimize its Hispam operations to enhance the Group structure and is on track to meet 2021 financial targets. The Telxius Tower sale, Virgin Media-O2 JV and accretive customer base drive its operating momentum. Its new operating model is expected to boost the digitization of the Group's operations. However, Telefonica continues to experience a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with pressure across both its B2C and B2B segments. Stiff domestic competition and a debt-laden balance sheet are potent risks. Supply chain disruptions and unfavorable forex dynamics pose major headwinds as well.”

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 67,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,114. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefónica (TEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.