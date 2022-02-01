NextDAO (NAX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $505,192.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $505,192.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,264,481,780 coins and its circulating supply is 2,224,249,671 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

