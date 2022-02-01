Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 7.9%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 28,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 919,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at $26,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth about $15,679,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,330,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth $11,714,000. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

