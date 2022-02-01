Fyooz (FYZ) Market Cap Achieves $65,290.99

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $65,290.99 and $130,618.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fyooz has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fyooz Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

