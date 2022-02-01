Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading 22.2% Higher

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) rose 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 154,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 105,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of C$16.04 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. It principally holds 83% interests in the Shot Rock property with 2,167 claims covering an area of 272 square kilometers located in Nova Scotia; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 111 claims with an area of 54 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.