Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NOVC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 402,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Novation Companies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

