BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $6.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.43.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 412,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after acquiring an additional 214,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 291.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

