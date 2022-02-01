Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,922,000 after buying an additional 93,168 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Nintendo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 584,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,806. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

