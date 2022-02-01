Short Interest in Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Declines By 38.1%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 584,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OROCF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 65,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,004. Orocobre has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

