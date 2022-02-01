BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$9.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target reduced by TD Securities to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.33.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.50. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$9.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.54.

In other news, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares in the company, valued at C$68,634,741.26.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.