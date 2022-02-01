Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $57.19 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 216.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $57,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 95.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 51,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $66.13 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

