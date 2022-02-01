United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $248.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $248.00 price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

NYSE UPS traded up $28.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.91 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

