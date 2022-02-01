TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). TrueCar reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TrueCar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 16,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,379. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $330.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.