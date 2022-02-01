Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post sales of $23.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.11 million and the lowest is $19.46 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.41 million to $99.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $123.57 million, with estimates ranging from $99.92 million to $149.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

DCPH traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 27,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $509.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

