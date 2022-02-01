Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 42829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

