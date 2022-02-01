Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.11. 2,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 246,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $579.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 458,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

