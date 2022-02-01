DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 8.9%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 9,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 268,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). Equities analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.