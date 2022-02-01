Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.25

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

