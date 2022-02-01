Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the December 31st total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 3,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,909. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.16. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

