Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NCV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 8,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,668. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 8,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

