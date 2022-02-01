Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Expands By 83.3%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCIF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,150. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

