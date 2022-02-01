Trek Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $170.29. 73,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average of $316.38.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,000 shares of company stock worth $96,510,230. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

