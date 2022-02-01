The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 3.3% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.07. 23,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.29 and its 200 day moving average is $391.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $272.00 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

