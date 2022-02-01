Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $387.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

