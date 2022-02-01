NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVDA stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.39. 773,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,599,512. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $605.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

